How Will Kevin Durant's Presence Impact The Rockets' Defense?
Kevin Durant is officially a member of the Houston Rockets, and media members and fans are already salivating over the team's potential in next year's postseason. Offensively, Durant adds a significant boost to Houston's game plan. He fills what was a significant hole for the Rockets during this year's postseason. However, the Rockets earned their rank in the Western Conference with high-level defense and rebounding. Durant is no slouch defensively, despite not providing the same level of defense as trade-piece Dillon Brooks. How Durant factors into the defense will be a major question for Head Coach Ime Udoka.
Durant has the length and the game sense to be a positive on the defensive end. While he may not have the same quickness he once did, he is still able to recover from the weak side and help on drives to the paint. Jabari Smith Jr. has a similar defensive profile, using his length to slide over and contest shots at the rim.
Smith Jr. has had issues with his point-of-attack defense on ball handlers. Durant is slightly more proficient at on-ball defense, but Amen Thompson will be counted on to guard opposing teams' best players, along with Tari Eason.
Thompson, Smith Jr., Durant, and Alperen Sengun are all plus defenders with length and varying levels of quickness. Their size helps make up for the lack of size by Fred VanVleet, whose main value comes on the offensive end.
Udoka shouldn't have many issues weaving Durant's defensive abilities into the fold. There are quality defenders throughout the roster, and Thompson will have increased responsibilities after Brooks' departure. The fortunate element is that, at least in the starting lineup, the Rockets won't have to hide any of their defenders from opposing players. There are a few liabilities that quality offensive teams can exploit during games.
The offense should see a major improvement next season, as the Rockets finally have their No. 1 scoring option to take over games when needed. The defense might not have taken a major step forward, but it should still be just as formidable as it was on the way to the team's best record in several seasons.