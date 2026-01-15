Suns vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

The Phoenix Suns had their winning streak snapped on Tuesday night against the Miami Heat, and they’ll face a tough test on Thursday against the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham.

Devin Booker (ankle) is listed as questionable for this game, and Phoenix is just 1-2 in the three games he’s missed in the 2025-26 campaign.

Detroit is 14-4 at home in the 2025-26 season, but it enters this game off a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Detroit has not played since Saturday, so it has had quite a bit of rest before this game against the Suns.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as favorites in this game, but the Suns have shown all season that they can compete with some of the best teams in the NBA. Phoenix is 9-12 against teams that are .500 or better, and it ranks in the top-10 in the NBA in defensive rating.

Can the Pistons, who are No. 2 in defensive rating, cover the spread at home?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle.

Suns vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Suns +6.5 (-112)

Pistons -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Suns: +200

Pistons: -245

Total

223.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Suns vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports

Suns record: 24-16

Pistons record: 28-10

Suns vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – questionable

Jalen Green – out

Royce O’Neale – probable

Nigel Hayes-Davis – questionable

Jamaree Bouyea – out

Jordan Goodwin – available

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – probable

Tobias Harris – probable

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Tolu Smith – out

Isaiah Stewart – probable

Suns vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie UNDER 4.5 Assists (-155)

Even with Booker potentially missing this game, I'm not sold on Collin Gillespie having a big game as a passer against Detroit's No. 2 defense.

The Pistons have allowed the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, and Gillespie failed to pick up five or more dimes in all three games that Booker missed earlier this season. The Villanova product is averaging 4.8 assists per game, but he's cleared this line just twice in the month of January.

The Suns' offense may take a step back if Booker sits, as it failed to reach 100 points in two of the three games he missed earlier this season. That would be a blow to Gillespie's assists numbers, and I think he'll fall just short of this prop regardless of the star guard's status on Thursday.

Suns vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

The Suns have been thoroughly impressive this season, but they’re a tough team to trust with Booker’s status up in the air.

So far this season, Phoenix has struggled without the star guard, losing by 49 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time he sat out. The Suns have failed to reach 100 points in two of the three games that Booker has missed.

On the flip side, the Pistons should have Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart all in the lineup on Thursday after a long stretch of off days. The Pistons are one of the best teams in the league at home and have posted an average scoring margin of +8.2 in their 14 games as home favorites.

I lean with Detroit to cover in this game, although Booker’s status could move this line a couple of points in either direction. So, bettors will want to monitor his status to see if they need to buy out of their position on Thursday.

Pick: Pistons -6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

