Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a four-game winning streak into Houston on Thursday night. The reigning champions are back on track after a two-game losing streak, most recently blowing out the Spurs 119-98 on Tuesday night.

The Rockets are also coming off of a victory, but one by just six points as -12.5 favorites over the Bulls. That did end a three-game losing streak, though, and Houston is an impressive 12-2 at home this season.

The Thunder won an overtime thriller over the Rockets in their first meeting to open the season back on October 21.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -5.5 (-104)

Rockets +5.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Thunder: -192

Rockets: +160

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN OK

Thunder record: 34-7

Rockets record: 23-14

Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Luguentz Dort – questionable

Isaiah Hartenstein – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Nikola Topic – out

Rockets Injury Report

Isaiah Crawford – out

Tari Eason – out

Dorian Finney-Smith – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Thunder vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant had an up-and-down start to the season, but he’s been finding his groove over the last month-plus.

Since the start of December, Durant is averaging 27.3 points and 5.3 assists per game – that’s a span of 20 contests. He had at least 30 points plus assists in all but three of those games, bringing him up to a 63% success rate on the season.

The Thunder obviously pose a challenge for Durant and the Rockets, but the superstar should be up for it given how he’s played as of late. It wouldn’t surprise me if Durant covers this line with 30 points alone.

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are home underdogs for the first time this season, and I’m looking their way tonight.

The Thunder only beat the Grizzlies by one point in Memphis last week, and lost in Phoenix as -11.5 favorites the week before that. Sure, they’ve won four straight games, but only covered the spread in three of them.

The Rockets returned home with a win over the Bulls and have now won seven straight games at Toyota Center since a three-point loss to Denver. They should be able to keep this game close and possibly win outright tonight.

Pick: Rockets +5.5 (-119)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.