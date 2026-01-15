Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15
The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a four-game winning streak into Houston on Thursday night. The reigning champions are back on track after a two-game losing streak, most recently blowing out the Spurs 119-98 on Tuesday night.
The Rockets are also coming off of a victory, but one by just six points as -12.5 favorites over the Bulls. That did end a three-game losing streak, though, and Houston is an impressive 12-2 at home this season.
The Thunder won an overtime thriller over the Rockets in their first meeting to open the season back on October 21.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -5.5 (-104)
- Rockets +5.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -192
- Rockets: +160
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, FDSN OK
- Thunder record: 34-7
- Rockets record: 23-14
Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Luguentz Dort – questionable
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Tari Eason – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Thunder vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Kevin Durant had an up-and-down start to the season, but he’s been finding his groove over the last month-plus.
Since the start of December, Durant is averaging 27.3 points and 5.3 assists per game – that’s a span of 20 contests. He had at least 30 points plus assists in all but three of those games, bringing him up to a 63% success rate on the season.
The Thunder obviously pose a challenge for Durant and the Rockets, but the superstar should be up for it given how he’s played as of late. It wouldn’t surprise me if Durant covers this line with 30 points alone.
Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets are home underdogs for the first time this season, and I’m looking their way tonight.
The Thunder only beat the Grizzlies by one point in Memphis last week, and lost in Phoenix as -11.5 favorites the week before that. Sure, they’ve won four straight games, but only covered the spread in three of them.
The Rockets returned home with a win over the Bulls and have now won seven straight games at Toyota Center since a three-point loss to Denver. They should be able to keep this game close and possibly win outright tonight.
Pick: Rockets +5.5 (-119)
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.