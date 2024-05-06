Rockets Foe Victor Wembanyama Wins Rookie of the Year
HOUSTON — The NBA announced Monday afternoon that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won Rookie of the Year honors for the 2023-24 season. Wembanyama became the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining David Robinson (1990) and Tim Duncan (1998).
Wembanyama had a phenomenal first season in the league. He played 71 games, averaging 21.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 10.6 rebounds.
The Houston Rockets got an early sense of the No. 1 overall pick three games into the season. Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 126-122 overtime victory over the Rockets on Oct. 27. The game marked Wembanyama's first victory on a pro level, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Following the loss, coach Ime Udoka spoke about Wembanyama's potential after the game inside Frost Bank Center.
"Toughness on the rebounds — he was getting putbacks," Houston coach Ime Udoka said. "He’s going to be able to jump over you. It’s not the shots that he’s taking over you, it’s the ones where he’s getting by guys, getting to the basket, and getting those dunks.
"We wanted to force him to take somewhat contested shots, but with us being smaller guys, he shouldn’t be able to drive right by us like that."
Despite Wembanyama's promising season, the Rockets won their four-game regular-season series against the Spurs. Wembanyama averaged 14.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocks against the Rockets this season.
