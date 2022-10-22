Skip to main content

Ja Morant Outduels Jalen Green As Rockets Fall To Grizzlies

Ja Morant scores 49 points, as the Houston Rockets lose their second consecutive game in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets held an eight-point lead into the second half before the Memphis Grizzlies found their niche inside the Toyota Center. The Grizzlies won the third quarter by three points to set up an exciting finish during the fourth and final period of Friday's game. 

The Rockets replicated the same level of fight showcased against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. But the results remained the same as the Rockets sustained a 129-122 loss to the Grizzlies. 

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points to help the Grizzlies spoil the Rockets' home opener. Morant scored 19 points during the third quarter. 

Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 33 points while shooting an efficient 13-for-21 from the field. Kevin Porter finished the game with 18 points and four assists.

The backcourt duo of Green and Porter Jr. set the tone early for the Rockets by scoring a combined 22 points during the first quarter as Houston took a 32-26 lead over Memphis.

Behind Alperen Sengun's contributions off the bench, the Rockets held a 70-62 lead over the Grizzlies at halftime. Sengun finished the game with his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Burno Fernando played 12 minutes during the first half before leaving the game due to a knee injury.

Four additional players scored in double figures for the Grizzlies. John Konchar played a significant role in helping Memphis hold off the Rockets by scoring 17 points in the win.

Following the loss, the Rockets will head to Milwaukee for their first back-to-back contest of the season against the 1-0 Bucks. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT Saturday night inside the Fiserv Forum arena.

