Words Of Wisdom Helped Bruno Fernando Find Home With Rockets

HOUSTON — Bruno Fernando spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks at the start of his NBA Career.

The majority of Fernando's time was spent as a spectator from the sidelines. But Atlanta is where Fernando learned one of the most influential lessons of his career.

"[Clint Capela] told me once, 'every time you go into a new situation, look around and see what's missing,'" Fernando said. "Then ask yourself, 'if you can add that, then bring it to the table.'"

When the Houston Rockets acquired Fernando at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics in February, he put his mentor's words into action — ironically for the same franchise where Capela began his career five years ago.

In his observation, Fernando noticed that the Rockets did not have a defensive enforcer in the middle. Houston possessed the league's worst defense with a net rating of 116.4 prior to Fernando's arrival.

With Fernando on the court, the Rockets averaged a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4 — which led to Houston finishing the season ranked 21st in defense.

Capela's advice awarded Fernando a four-year, $10.9 million contract from the Rockets Sunday afternoon.

Fernando was a throw-in to help match salaries in the Rockets' attempt to trade Daniel Theis to the Celtics in exchange for Dennis Schroder. Now, 231 days since the trade, Fernando will play an integral role in helping the Rockets move forward in their ongoing rebuilding project during the 2022-23 campaign.

"It was truly helpful because that was the only opportunity they had to see me play," Fernando said. "When I was in Boston, I wasn't getting any playing time. To be able to come out here and get on the court was all I wanted. I was able to come here. Play my game. And bring whatever I needed to bring to the table."

Fernando said he found "freshness" in Houston. He was able to relate to his new teammates. The relationships he quickly established made for a comfortable transition to the Rockets.

But the open communication Fernando held throughout the summer with the coaching staff and management played an essential part in him finding a home in Houston.

The Rockets' plan for Fernando helped fill the void of a big man who can run in transition, set picks and contribute on the defensive side of the ball.

"He has been with us all summer," coach Stephen Silas said. "He's been fun to be around, and he has improved. We did not have him for long last year. But now, we got to know him and he got to know us.

"Sometimes for bigs, it takes a little longer to get going. And hopefully, this time would be it."

Fernando was determined to execute the plan the Rockets set forth following his arrival.

Sunday evening, Fernando showcased that the franchise's trust in him had paid off by recording eight points and three rebounds off the bench amid the Rockets' 134-94 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Each time Fernando steps onto the floor of the Toyota Center, Capela's words of wisdom continue to guide his play. But in addition to Capela, Fernando found words of inspiration from a source outside of basketball.

"I read a quote by Eric Thomas that said, 'if you add value, they will keep you around,'" Fernando said. "I looked at my abilities on how I play, and it helped. I am glad that I am here."

