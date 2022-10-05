Skip to main content

Words Of Wisdom Helped Bruno Fernando Find Home With Rockets

Words of wisdom helped guide Bruno Fernando to find a home with the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

HOUSTON — Bruno Fernando spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks at the start of his NBA Career. 

The majority of Fernando's time was spent as a spectator from the sidelines. But Atlanta is where Fernando learned one of the most influential lessons of his career.

"[Clint Capela] told me once, 'every time you go into a new situation, look around and see what's missing,'" Fernando said. "Then ask yourself, 'if you can add that, then bring it to the table.'"

When the Houston Rockets acquired Fernando at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics in February, he put his mentor's words into action — ironically for the same franchise where Capela began his career five years ago. 

In his observation, Fernando noticed that the Rockets did not have a defensive enforcer in the middle. Houston possessed the league's worst defense with a net rating of 116.4 prior to Fernando's arrival. 

With Fernando on the court, the Rockets averaged a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4 — which led to Houston finishing the season ranked 21st in defense.   

Capela's advice awarded Fernando a four-year, $10.9 million contract from the Rockets Sunday afternoon. 

Fernando was a throw-in to help match salaries in the Rockets' attempt to trade Daniel Theis to the Celtics in exchange for Dennis Schroder. Now, 231 days since the trade, Fernando will play an integral role in helping the Rockets move forward in their ongoing rebuilding project during the 2022-23 campaign.  

"It was truly helpful because that was the only opportunity they had to see me play," Fernando said. "When I was in Boston, I wasn't getting any playing time. To be able to come out here and get on the court was all I wanted. I was able to come here. Play my game. And bring whatever I needed to bring to the table."

Fernando said he found "freshness" in Houston. He was able to relate to his new teammates. The relationships he quickly established made for a comfortable transition to the Rockets.

But the open communication Fernando held throughout the summer with the coaching staff and management played an essential part in him finding a home in Houston.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rockets' plan for Fernando helped fill the void of a big man who can run in transition, set picks and contribute on the defensive side of the ball.

"He has been with us all summer," coach Stephen Silas said. "He's been fun to be around, and he has improved. We did not have him for long last year. But now, we got to know him and he got to know us. 

"Sometimes for bigs, it takes a little longer to get going. And hopefully, this time would be it." 

Fernando was determined to execute the plan the Rockets set forth following his arrival.

Sunday evening, Fernando showcased that the franchise's trust in him had paid off by recording eight points and three rebounds off the bench amid the Rockets' 134-94 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs

Each time Fernando steps onto the floor of the Toyota Center, Capela's words of wisdom continue to guide his play. But in addition to Capela, Fernando found words of inspiration from a source outside of basketball. 

"I read a quote by Eric Thomas that said, 'if you add value, they will keep you around,'" Fernando said. "I looked at my abilities on how I play, and it helped. I am glad that I am here."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_17938676
News

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

By Coty M. Davis
tari eason
News

Rockets Rookie Tari Eason: Steal of the Draft?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19168199
News

Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Notebook: The Feeling Of Encouragement

By Coty M. Davis
Josh
News

Rockets To Debut Josh Christopher Inspired Merchandise Capsule

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19168182
News

Jabari Smith Jr. Credits Rockets Teammates For Impressive Play vs. Spurs

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19167395
News

Jabari Smith Jr. Shines in Rockets Preseason Win Over Spurs

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18026586
News

Rockets Sign Bruno Fernando To Four-year Contract

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17984045
News

The First of Four Dress Rehearsals: Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Preview

By Coty M. Davis