Jalen Green Is Leading the Charge Post All-Star
Since the All-Star Break, the Houston Rockets have picked up a few wins against other teams in the postseason race. Winning against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks are victories against quality teams that could win a playoff series this season. Jalen Green is one of the driving factors behind Houston's success since the All-Star Break. His scoring has been vital for the team as it looks for a consistent offense, especially with Fred VanVleet still on the shelf due to injury.
Houston's first game out of the break featured a duel between Green and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards. Edwards is a superstar in the league and a perennial All-Star candidate. He and Green went back and forth throughout the game, battling with several tough shots and 3-point makes.
The two explosive guards canceled each other out: Edwards finished with 37 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Green picked up 35 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
Green scored his points more efficiently, shooting 50% from the field while Edwards shot just under 41%. Edwards slowed down in the final quarter while Green and the Rockets scored just enough to create a late lead and hold on for the victory.
Houston's next game against the Utah Jazz didn't end in a victory, but Green still carried a heavy load on the offensive end. Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson were the most effective players against Utah.
Sengun led the team with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. Green was right behind with 25 points and 10 assists. He also displayed elite ball security, turning the ball over just once despite picking up double-digit assists. He hit six of his 12 opportunities from beyond the arc during an efficient night from deep range.
However, even with Thompson's additional 22 points, the Rockets still lost against the Jazz. Keyonte George played a large role in propelling Utah to victory with 30 points off the bench.
It was a difficult loss, but Green's scoring was a large contribution to the team's efforts along with one of his best passing games this season.
Green finished his third quality game in a row against the Bucks as the Rockets held on to the lead in the closing moments. Green led the team with 25 points, putting up another efficient night from deep range. He hit five 3-pointers out of 11 opportunities on the way to Houston's three-point victory against Milwaukee.
Milwaukee's stars nearly drove the Bucks to a victory as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for almost 50 points with 27 and 22 points respectively. Green's 25 helped Houston stay afloat for most of the game, but he once again got support from his costar Sengun to hold on for a key win.
Green's contributions have helped the Rockets pick up some big wins since the All-Star Break. Houston needs more quality performances from the entire team to avoid letdowns like their loss against the Jazz, but the team will win more games than not if Green continues to score at a high clip.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.