The Rockets are currently practicing in Orlando without either of their MVPs, but both Russell Westbrook and James Harden should join the team "sooner than later."

Westbrook is currently in quarantine after he announced his positive COVID-19 test on Monday. The former Thunder point guard said he is "feeling well," before noting he is "looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared." As for James Harden, there appears to be a similar lack of concern emanating from Rockets' camp.

"James Harden is feeling fine. He has been working out to make sure he stays in shape," The Athletic's Shams Charania said on Tuesday. "He may travel with Russell Westbrook to Orlando once Westbrook clears from the coronavirus."

Charania noted the Rockets are "optimistic" they will see Westbrook and Harden in Orlando before scrimmages begin on July 24. Newly acquired forward Luc Mbah a Moute is also expected to join the Rockets after signing with Houston on July 1.

Harden is currently leading the league in scoring for the third straight season, averaging 34.4 points per game. The 2017-18 MVP was furiously training for much of the NBA's COVID-19 suspension, working with All-En Sports Performance founder Justin Allen in Houston and Phoenix. As Houston looks to reach its first Finals since 1995, its leading man may be in the best shape of his career.

The Rockets enters the NBA's restart No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They sit tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of Utah. Houston will play its first regular-season game in Orlando on July 31 as it faces the Mavericks. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.