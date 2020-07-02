InsideTheRockets
Report: Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute After Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Mbah a Moute joins the Rockets after Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's return to play on Wednesday. Sefolosha averaged 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game with Houston in 2019-20.

Mbah a Moute, 33, has played for six teams in 11 seasons. He most recently played with the Clippers in 2018-19, though he appeared in just four contests. Mbah a Moute previously spent one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game. He did not play in three of the last four games in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Houston continues to stay stocked on the wing following Wednesday's addition. The Rockets acquired forward Robert Covington before February's trade deadline, while DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green joined Houston shortly thereafter. While the Rockets sport the thinnest center rotation in the NBA, they have plenty of able bodies in the frontcourt. 

Mbah a Moute could see a sprinkle of playing time in the lead-up to the 2020 playoffs. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday he will likely expand his rotation in the eight-game regular season, allowing much of Houston's roster to get playing time with a spot in the playoffs already secured. Though after nearly two years off, consistent minutes for Mbah a Moute is unlikely. 

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed. 

Houston will resume the 2019-20 season as they face the Mavericks on July 31. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

News

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to replace their last name on the back of jerseys with statements supporting social justice.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Silver: NBA Will End Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Silver: "If we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Only the Lakers and Clippers have a better chance at reaching the Finals in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

"Black Lives Matter" will reportedly be written on the sidelines of all three arenas in use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Who is the Rockets' Ideal First Round Opponent?

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Houston will resume its season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Michael Shapiro