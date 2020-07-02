The Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Mbah a Moute joins the Rockets after Thabo Sefolosha opted out of the NBA's return to play on Wednesday. Sefolosha averaged 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game with Houston in 2019-20.

Mbah a Moute, 33, has played for six teams in 11 seasons. He most recently played with the Clippers in 2018-19, though he appeared in just four contests. Mbah a Moute previously spent one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game. He did not play in three of the last four games in the 2018 Western Conference finals.

Houston continues to stay stocked on the wing following Wednesday's addition. The Rockets acquired forward Robert Covington before February's trade deadline, while DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green joined Houston shortly thereafter. While the Rockets sport the thinnest center rotation in the NBA, they have plenty of able bodies in the frontcourt.

Mbah a Moute could see a sprinkle of playing time in the lead-up to the 2020 playoffs. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday he will likely expand his rotation in the eight-game regular season, allowing much of Houston's roster to get playing time with a spot in the playoffs already secured. Though after nearly two years off, consistent minutes for Mbah a Moute is unlikely.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed.

Houston will resume the 2019-20 season as they face the Mavericks on July 31. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.