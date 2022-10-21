Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets (0-1) are returning to the friendly confines for the first time in six months to face their Southwest division rival Memphis Grizzlies (1-0).
The Rockets are hoping for a better result compared to their season-opening loss Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. While Jabari Smith Jr. shined in his NBA debut, and Kevin Porter Jr. played well after signing his contract extension, second-year pro Jalen Green struggled, managing just 16 points in the loss. Tonight, he'll try to bounce back against one of the league's best teams from a year ago.
The Grizzlies took the New York Knicks to overtime and won in their season opener on Wednesday. During the game, Ja Morant picked up where he left off from his breakout season last year, scoring a team-high 34 points while dishing out nine assists.
If the Rockets want to get in the win column for the first time this season, Green heating up and finding a way to minimize Morant's impact will be the two easiest ways to get it done.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Rockets vs. Hawks Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Oct. 21
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness): DOUBTFUL
- Ziaire Williams (right knee soreness): OUT
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot surgery recovery): OUT
- Danny Green (knee surgery recovery): OUT
Houston Rockets
Read More
- Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Daishen Nix (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Projected Starters
Memphis Grizzlies
- Guard: Ja Morant
- Guard: Desmond Bane
- Forward: John Konchar
- Forward: Santi Aldama
- Center: Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Bruno Fernando
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN