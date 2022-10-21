Grizzlies vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets (0-1) are returning to the friendly confines for the first time in six months to face their Southwest division rival Memphis Grizzlies (1-0).

The Rockets are hoping for a better result compared to their season-opening loss Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. While Jabari Smith Jr. shined in his NBA debut, and Kevin Porter Jr. played well after signing his contract extension, second-year pro Jalen Green struggled, managing just 16 points in the loss. Tonight, he'll try to bounce back against one of the league's best teams from a year ago.

The Grizzlies took the New York Knicks to overtime and won in their season opener on Wednesday. During the game, Ja Morant picked up where he left off from his breakout season last year, scoring a team-high 34 points while dishing out nine assists.

If the Rockets want to get in the win column for the first time this season, Green heating up and finding a way to minimize Morant's impact will be the two easiest ways to get it done.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Rockets vs. Hawks Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 21 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks (left thigh soreness): DOUBTFUL

Ziaire Williams (right knee soreness): OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot surgery recovery): OUT

Danny Green (knee surgery recovery): OUT

Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Daishen Nix (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Projected Starters

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard: Ja Morant

Guard: Desmond Bane

Forward: John Konchar

Forward: Santi Aldama

Center: Steven Adams

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Bruno Fernando

