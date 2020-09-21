SI.com
Report: Mike D’Antoni on Shortlist for Sixers Head Coach Vacancy

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni noted his desire to continue coaching past 2019-20 on multiple occasions during the Rockets' most recent playoff run, and he may get his wish after announcing his departure from Houston on Sept. 13.

D'Antoni is reportedly on the "short list" of candidates for the 76ers' head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Philadelphia fired former head coach Brett Brown after a first-round exit on Aug. 24. 

There is no shortage of coaching candidates on the market, both in Philadelphia and throughout the NBA. The 76ers have joined the Rockets in their reported interest in Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, and Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand is also expected to interview former Thunder coach Billy Donovan, per Charania. The coaching carousel should be in full swing in the coming weeks. 

The Rockets could find themselves in a battle with another organization for their top candidate given the wealth of options on the market. This is a situation where there is both plenty of supply and demand, with openings in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Chicago each sporting some degree of appeal. Still, it's hard to imagine Houston truly struggling to fill its vacancy given its superstar talent leading the roster.

We've noted Lue as a potential target for Houston, and fellow Clippers assistant Sam Cassell has also been a reported candidate. It's likely the Rockets cast a wide net, taking a look at former head coaches, current assistants and ex-players. But don't expect the search to move at a snail's pace. Vacancies will be filled sooner than later, and a potentially-truncated offseason awaits. D'Antoni will likely have a new home in the coming weeks, and his successor will arrive in Houston. Who that is exactly remains a relative mystery. 

