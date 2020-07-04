InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Mike D'Antoni to Experiment With Expanded Rotation Before Playoffs

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has been notably stringent with his rotation over the past two decades, including his past three playoff runs with Houston. But as the Rockets approach the season's resumption on July 30, D'Antoni could effectively empty the bench in Orlando. 

"We’ll have a good rotation and look forward to getting a better look at guys that maybe came in the middle of the year that I wasn’t able to see," D'Antoni told the media on a Zoom call on Wednesday. "Now with training camp, then yeah, it’s going to be a competition."

"And there’ll be surprises. Some guys won’t be ready to play. Maybe they can’t handle the environment, whatever. We will adjust. Hopefully, by the time we get to the playoffs, we’ll have the right rotation, the right players, the right amount of minutes, and then go for it."

D'Antoni will have no shortage of options at his disposal as the Rockets shoot for the Western Conference crown. Houston has seven players who have logged at least 900 minutes on the team this season, and a slate of February additions could make an additional impact. Robert Covington will continue to be a starter after a sterling first 14 games with the Rockets, while Jeff Green's backup center role appears to be secure after a strong start in Houston. 

Legitimate playing time for Green will expand D'Antoni's rotation to nine players assuming no surprise benchings. But there are other potential candidates who will fight for playing time in Orlando. 

DeMarre Carroll could see the floor as he likely battles new addition (and familiar face) Luc Mbah a Moute for minutes on the wing. Bruno Caboclo may still be too raw to take the floor in the playoffs, but he's likely to play at some point in the final eight regular season games. With a spot in the playoffs already secure, D'Antoni should use the remainder of the regular season for some serious experimentation. 

Houston enters the season's resumption No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets currently sit tied with the Thunder and one game back of the Jazz as they seek the franchise's first Finals appearance since 1995. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Robert Covington Details Police Harassment, Racial Profiling

Covington spent a portion of the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus doing social justice work in Nashville.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon at 'Full Health' Entering 2020 Playoffs

Gordon: "When you have a surgery during the season it’s always tough, but now I’m back to myself and what I should be doing."

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Expects Westbrook to 'Turn it Up a Notch' in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "If you go on [Westbrook's] history and career, he’s always played better in the playoffs. He turns it up a notch."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets to Sign Luc Mbah a Moute

Mbah a Moute played one season with the Rockets in 2017-18, averaging 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to replace their last name on the back of jerseys with statements supporting social justice.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Silver: NBA Will End Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Silver: "If we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro