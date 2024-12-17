NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Acquire Kings Star
It’s no secret the Houston Rockets could be in search of their next big star.
They’ve reportedly kicked the tires on Kevin Durant and likely have done so with other stars as well, given they have one of the brightest young cores in the entire NBA.
A consolidation trade would make sense for Houston given their success this year, coupled with the fact they have young players not necessarily making a high impact and future picks.
Should they truly want to upgrade, De’Aaron Fox might make sense as a candidate at the point guard position.
On Draymond Green’s podcast, Fox explained why he declined the early contract extension that would keep him in Sacramento:
“For me man, it has all to the team, the organization, ‘where are we going?’” Fox said. “I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try to win in the future, cause that’s ultimately what I want to do. I feel like I’m continuing to get better as a player every year. But for me, it’s ‘are we looking like we’re continuing to get better year after year?’ And “are we going to be able to compete at a high level?’ If we can show that this year, I sign the extension now — that’s where my mindset is.”
“I would love to be here and retire here — but at the end of the day, I also want to win.”
Fox’s comments are certainly interesting. At 13-14, the Kings have failed to compete at a high-level so far this season, sitting at No. 12 in the Western Conference. Houston at No. 3 likely fits the bill for Fox, and would be one of a few organizations that would have the assets to get a trade done.
Here, we’ll examine what it might take for the two teams to make a deal:
Houston Rockets get: De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings get: Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, 2027 Suns FRP, 2029 Suns FRP
To start, the team’s swap point guards. While VanVleet has been a massive part of the Rockets’ resurgence, he’s struggled with efficiency this year, and Fox is a massive upgrade on numerous fronts.
The Rockets also get Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles back in the deal to make the money work. And both could, in the least, play spot minutes at their respective positions. But Fox is the obvious prized return.
In order to sweeten the pot on Sacramento’s side, the Rockets send out young prospects in forward Jabari Smith Jr. and guard Reed Sheppard. While both are talented in their own right, Houston also has Tari Eason — who’s been good enough to step into a starting role — and a breakout guard in Amen Thompson.
In addition, the Rockets send out two Suns first rounders, a given in any blockbuster deal in the modern NBA. More could be added, but two feels fair given the Kings would be receiving two recent top-five picks, including last year’s No. 3 selection.
Sacramento doesn’t necessarily need to do a complete teardown with its return in this theoretical deal, but also adds youth for its future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.