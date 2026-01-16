Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Loss to the OKC Thunder

The Houston Rockets took on the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, hoping to grab a needed win to launch themselves into the second-half of the season.

OKC grabbed the last matchup between the two in double-overtime, and with Houston having fallen to No. 6 in the West, a win was especially needed.

Ultimately, the Rockets weren't sharp enough on either end, falling back into the loss column with a 111-91 result.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s matchup:

Thunder defense proves too much

In a grindy defensive contest between two of the league's best defenses, OKC's would prove better on Thursday night, forcing the Rockets into tough shots and bad offense most of the night.

Houston shot just 34% from the field on the night, failing to procure many good looks without its top play-maker in Fred VanVleet.

Chet Holmgren put a lid on the rim on the interior for most of the night, amassing four blocks himself and helping Oklahoma City to total 12 blocks and nine steals on the night.

OKC's defense was especially apparent in the team's 13-4 run in the fourth quarter, where the Thunder would essentially run away with the game.

Offensive rebounds aided the Rockets

The Thunder shot better from the floor and from three all night long, though the Rockets’ offensive rebounding, and subsequent second-chance points, kept them in the game until the fourth.

The Thunder were missing starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, their top rebounder, and the double-big lineups of Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams took full advantage. It was a near-expectation coming into the game, as the Rockets are the No. 1 rebounding team in the league.

The Rockets out-rebounded the Thunder 60 to 44 in total, grabbing 23 offensive rebounds in total. They were able to capitalize on those opportunities early and often, out-working OKC on the glass and finding cutters and shooters right after.

Houston’s 3-point woes continue

Houston's 3-point struggles fed into the Thunder's top defense, too. The Rockets have been among the worst shooting teams in the league in the last handful of games, and that continued against Oklahoma City’s stingy defense Thursday night.

OKC hasn’t been hitting on triples at a high rate either lately, though even they found enough against Houston. The Rockets shot just 7-for-24 from beyond the arc for a measly 29% in total.

Only five Rockets were able to register a 3-pointer, with forward Jabari Smith Jr. accounting for nearly half of the team’s total triples on the night.

The Rockets will next take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Jan. 16 at 8:30 p.m. CT.