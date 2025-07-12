Reed Sheppard Shines as Rockets fall to Clippers in Summer League
As the second day of the NBA Summer League mini-camp unfolded this Friday, the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers went one on one, giving both team's an opportunity to get a look at the rosters they put together for Vegas.
For the Rockets, this game was the first chance at seeing the progress in second-year guard Reed Sheppard's game as they continue to get the former first-round selection prepared for an increased role in his second year in Houston.
Starting alongside Sheppard for Houston was Nate Williams, N'Faly Dante, Cam Matthews, and Kevon Harris.
It was clear that Sheppard was prepared to empty the clip in the first Summer League game as he chucked up three-point shots, dropping six out of his 15 attempts.
Sheppard would end up leading both teams in scoring with 28 points, also logging five steals and three blocks on defense, displaying the two-way capabilities that Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks for in all his players.
He would go down in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a calf injury, so the Rockets will be hopeful it is not anything serious.
Clippers Jordan Miller and Cam Christie attempted to match Sheppard's scoring, as they both logged double-digit points for LA. Miller would finish the game with 23 points, while Christie would put up 21.
Both Houston and LA would continue to go back and forth through four quarters of play, with LA leading throughout most of the fourth, causing the Houston Rockets to play catch-up as time dwindled.
The Rockets would also see a surge from Kennedy Chandler, who put together 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He had the second-most-impressive performance behind Sheppard for Houston's first Summer League game.
Houston's big men were a bit quiet on the boards in the first game, as the top rebounders were small forward Nate Williams and guard Reed Sheppard. Although Williams had five turnovers to finish the game, his eight points and six rebounds gave coaches something to gauge going forward.
In the end LA would come out with a 95-92 win, despite the Rockets having several opportunities to tie the game in the last 15 seconds of the game.
Now looking ahead to their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, July 13, coach Garret Jackson will be hopeful to rally his Rockets squad and come away with a win in Houston's second game of Summer League.