Rockets Drop Out of NBA's Top Tier in Latest ESPN Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets got back on track with 119-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but not without a rough stretch of basketball to start 2026.

The Rockets turned the new year with their fourth-straight win, but quickly fell back into the slump that plagued them through most of December. Before the home victory over the Bulls, they had lost four of their previous five games, including three defeats in a row to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

The slump is a big reason why Houston dropped in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings. Ranking fifth last week, the team has fallen all the way to No. 9, one spot above the Toronto Raptors and one under the Phoenix Suns, who have been battling with the Rockets for the sixth seed in the Western Conference as of late.

"Rockets coach Ime Udoka made a salient point after a recent loss, pointing out the team's overreliance on superstar forward Kevin Durant," Michael C. Wright wrote.

"Call that Udoka's way of lighting a fire under supporting cast players such as Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, who is back in the lineup after a three-game absence, along with Reed Sheppard."

Wright is referred to Udoka calling out the rest of the team after Houston's 111-105 loss to the Trail Blazers on Jan. 9. The team was up by as many as 13 points, and when Durant sat to start the fourth quarter, the Rockets gave up an 11-0 run. Udoka sounded off after the game.

"You take a 37-year-old out of the game for [three] minutes, and you lose a 13-point lead, 11-0 run. [We] don't play with any aggression or confidence. [We were] mentally weak," Udoka said.

The struggles have been evident, and a lot of that has to do with the inability to create a consistent offense without a point guard. Houston has operated without a true facilitator since Fred VanVleet tore his ACL in September, which has left a lot of their wing players to have to initiate sets.

This problem has allowed opponents to expose the Rockets. Their wings will be pressured coming across half court, which has led to a 15.9% turnover rate, good for 28th in the league.

Could these struggles force Houston to turn to the trade market to salvage hope of a deep playoff run? Time will tell, but these games through mid-January could be a great indicator of how the Rockets will handle the roster leading up to the Feb. 5 deadline.