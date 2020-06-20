InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: Rockets Could Sign Tyler Johnson Before 2020 Playoffs

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey has never been afraid to tinker with his roster, and the Rockets general manager could make another move before the 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.

Houston is reportedly interested in signing free-agent guard Tyler Johnson, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. Johnson is one of "several," free-agent options under consideration, per Feigen. 

The 6'4" guard was waived by Phoenix following February's trade deadline. He went unsigned in February and March despite drawing interest from the Lakers and Clippers.

Johnson, 28, averaged just 5.7 points and 16.6 minutes per game with the Suns in 2019-20. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Miami, signing a four-year, $50 million contract with the Heat in July 2016. Johnson averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game in 2016-17, shooting 37.2% from three. 

Houston is able to sign any free agent that was on an NBA or G League roster in 2019-20 or 2018-19. The Clippers signed center Joakim Noah on Saturday, adding to their frontcourt rotation ahead of the postseason. 

Are there other appealing options for Houston outside of Johnson? It may be slim pickings. 

Center DeMarcus Cousins is the most notable free-agent available, though his health and conditioning after a torn Achilles may preclude Houston from pulling the trigger. Dragan Bender could provide stretch at center, though he isn't an upgrade over Isaiah Hartenstein if the Rockets choose to break the proverbial glass and use a true center in the playoffs.

Guards Trey Burke and Iman Shumpert are also available on the free-agent market, though (once again) they won't necessarily improve Houston's current rotation.

Ultimately, Morey may stand pat and ride with Houston's current roster heading into the playoffs. The Rockets must release a player to add one on the free-agent market, and there are no obvious candidates to leave the team before the playoffs. Perhaps Tyson Chandler could be sent home, though his veteran presence could prove valuable even amid a stream of DNP-CDs. Johnson and other free agents are reportedly under consideration. Yet there's no guarantee of an addition as we approach the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook to Speak at Juneteenth Celebration in Tulsa

Westbrook will be joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Kamala Harris among other speakers appearing virtually at the event in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

Michael Shapiro

How PJ Tucker, Robert Covington unlocked Houston's defense

Houston is outscoring teams by five points per 100 possessions in the 379 minutes Tucker and Covington have shared the floor since Feb. 4.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: 2020 Rockets Have Title Odds Similar to 2018 Team

Morey: "The 65-win team was actually one of the best teams not to win. This team, I think, has every good a chance as that team."

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Olajuwon Compares Harden to Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain

Houston's Hall-of-Fame center added "it's just a matter of time," before Harden wins his first championship.

Michael Shapiro

by

govetik

Austin Rivers: NBA Can Resume Season and Focus on BLM Movement

Rivers: "We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. ...But canceling or boycotting [the] return doesn't do that."

Michael Shapiro

by

Slotmode

Can Jeff Green Be the Rockets' Playoff X-Factor?

Green is averaging 10.4 points and 20.1 minutes per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets, shooting 41.2% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Morey Says D'Antoni Will Coach Rockets Despite COVID-19 Risk

Morey: "[D'Antoni] will be coaching our team. "It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that."

Michael Shapiro

Will Harden Face Increased Double Teams in the Playoffs?

Harden began to face a slate of double teams in early December as he was on pace to post the best scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Solicit Medical Records From Team Personnel

NBA teams are expected to submit their medical records to an independent panel of physicians, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook to Produce Documentary on Tulsa Race Massacre

Westbrook will produce “Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street,” a series detailing the worst incident of racial violence in American history.

Michael Shapiro

by

danielgorm