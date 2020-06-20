Daryl Morey has never been afraid to tinker with his roster, and the Rockets general manager could make another move before the 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.

Houston is reportedly interested in signing free-agent guard Tyler Johnson, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. Johnson is one of "several," free-agent options under consideration, per Feigen.

The 6'4" guard was waived by Phoenix following February's trade deadline. He went unsigned in February and March despite drawing interest from the Lakers and Clippers.

Johnson, 28, averaged just 5.7 points and 16.6 minutes per game with the Suns in 2019-20. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Miami, signing a four-year, $50 million contract with the Heat in July 2016. Johnson averaged a career-high 13.7 points per game in 2016-17, shooting 37.2% from three.

Houston is able to sign any free agent that was on an NBA or G League roster in 2019-20 or 2018-19. The Clippers signed center Joakim Noah on Saturday, adding to their frontcourt rotation ahead of the postseason.

Are there other appealing options for Houston outside of Johnson? It may be slim pickings.

Center DeMarcus Cousins is the most notable free-agent available, though his health and conditioning after a torn Achilles may preclude Houston from pulling the trigger. Dragan Bender could provide stretch at center, though he isn't an upgrade over Isaiah Hartenstein if the Rockets choose to break the proverbial glass and use a true center in the playoffs.

Guards Trey Burke and Iman Shumpert are also available on the free-agent market, though (once again) they won't necessarily improve Houston's current rotation.

Ultimately, Morey may stand pat and ride with Houston's current roster heading into the playoffs. The Rockets must release a player to add one on the free-agent market, and there are no obvious candidates to leave the team before the playoffs. Perhaps Tyson Chandler could be sent home, though his veteran presence could prove valuable even amid a stream of DNP-CDs. Johnson and other free agents are reportedly under consideration. Yet there's no guarantee of an addition as we approach the resumption of the 2019-20 season.