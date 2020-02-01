The Rockets became the latest team to honor fallen Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Friday, playing a tribute video at the Toyota Center before facing the Mavericks.

Houston was the first team to play after Bryant's tragic death, taking the floor in Denver in Sunday afternoon. But Friday marks the Rockets' first home game since Bryant's passing after a four-game road trip.

The Toyota Center jumbotron played a 90 second video featuring Bryant on Friday, cobbling together clips of his Hall-of-Fame career. The video also featured Bryant alongside numerous Rockets, including James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Tyson Chandler.

Houston held a 24-second moment of silence following the tribute video, honoring Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the tragic crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Bryant logged 61 regular-season games against the Rockets across 20 seasons. He averaged 26.6 points per game in his career against Houston, his fourth-highest average against the NBA's 30 teams.

The Rockets have mourned Bryant's death throughout the week. Tucker and Austin Rivers discussed their love and admiration of Bryant following Sunday's loss in Denver, and a slew of Rockets posted on social media to honor Bryant on Sunday and Monday.

Harden was reportedly "deeply" affected by Bryant's loss. The 2017-18 MVP was a "protege" of Bryant's early in the 2010s, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

The Rockets hosted the Mavericks after their touching tribute video on Friday. Houston and Dallas entered the matchup tied for fifth in the Western Conference at 29–18.