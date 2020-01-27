InsideTheRockets
Clint Capela, Rockets Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on Social Media

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets discussed their love and admiration for Kobe Bryant following a loss in Denver on Sunday, and Houston continued its outpouring for the Lakers' legend on social media. 

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the nine who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday morning. Bryant was 41. 

Houston center Clint Capela played against Kobe Bryant four times, with each matchup coming in Bryant's final season in 2015-16. Capela posted a series of photos with Bryant on Instagram on Sunday, referring to Bryant as his generations "GOAT."

Guard Austin Rivers was among the most emotional Rockets who discussed Bryant's death postgame. Rivers continued his outpouring of love for Bryant on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday. 

"You had a competitive spirit that was unmatched and unseen. You changed the game of basketball for the better and were the true definition of iconic." Rivers wrote. "Getting to play against you early in my career was some of the most memorable moments for me. ...I will make sure my kids know about you when they get older."

Rockets forwards Gerald Green and Danuel House also paid tribute to Bryant on Sunday.

"Praying for the Bryant’s and the other families that was impacted by today," House wrote. "Thank you for everything [GOAT]."

The Rockets and Nuggets observed a moment of silence for Bryant and the crash victims before Sunday's tilt at the Pepsi Center. Plans to honor Bryant when the Rockets return home on Jan. 31 have not been announced.

