Rockets Legend Tracy McGrady To Induct Vince Carter Into 2024 Basketball HOF
Houston Rockets legend Tracy McGrady will be a part of the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame festivals in August.
McGrady will induct Vince Carter into the Hall of Fame, who will headline the class of 2024. Carter made his announcement Thursday morning amid his guest appearance on the Run It Back Podcast with Michelle Beadle.
"I can confirm T-Mac will be there," Carter said. "He's one of the guys that I asked, and he was like, 'Hell yeah, I was waiting for you to call me.'"
Before competing against each other throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, Carter and McGrady played two seasons together with the Toronto Raptors. The rising star duo led the Raptors to their most successful season in 2000 when they led the franchise to a then-best 45 wins and a trip to the playoffs.
Carter will be one of 13 members inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2024. Former players Chauncey Billups and Michael Cooper will join the eight-time All-Star and 2000 Dunk champion.
Carter will be entering the Hall of Fame after establishing himself as one of the best players of his generation. He played 22 seasons and averaged 16.7 points. His best career year was the 2000-01 season, during which he averaged a career-high 27.6 points while leading the Raptors to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
McGrady received his Hall of Fame honor in 2017. He played 15 seasons in the league, six with the Rockets from 2004 to 2010.
