Rockets Star Kevin Durant and Lakers' LeBron James Debate the Mid-Range Game
It is not often that fans of basketball can watch two of the greatest minds, and not just two of the greatest players, in the history of the game sit down and talk basketball. However, fans were given a treat when Kevin Durant joined the Mind the Game podcast hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash.
Now, this podcast episode was recorded before the Kevin Durant trade to Houston, so any fans hoping to hear some insider access on the trade, this will not be the podcast episode for you.
While this is not the first time Durant and James have been paired together in this setting, this conversation, featuring Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash, has a more unfiltered, pure basketball essence that previous conversations between the two lacked due to production and the questions asked.
Durant indulged in a conversation with James centered around the mid-range game and why it is so effective in the NBA, especially amongst the superstar players. He gave his flowers to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
The newest Rockets star discussed how the mid-range game has affected his game and made him a better player, despite basketball evolving into a behind-the-arc sport in his later years, as the spacing has changed.
Followed by Nash, who agreed, chimed in on how effective the mid-range game can be, especially with the top talent of the NBA.
"The mid-range has never been more important, it just has to come from the right dudes...the star has to be able to make mid-range shots or else a team is not going to be able to score in a playoff situation," said Nash.
Durant has certainly made a career of having a stellar mid-range shot as well as other scoring facets, as the two-time 50/40/90 club recipient prepares for his next season with the Houston Rockets.
For as much as Durant preaches the mid-range, if he can help the young talent around him develop consistent shots inside the arc, he could help set his new team up for great success.