It wasn't a pretty night for Kevin Durant as the Houston Rockets took down the New Orleans Pelicans, 119-110, on Sunday. However, the 37-year-old still managed to make history in a win that saw the Rockets start a winning streak in a time where they need it most.

Durant passed Dirk Nowitzki's 31,560 career points to move up to sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 31,562. He did so on 5-for-18 shooting, scoring 18 points but also supplementing with six rebounds and eight assists. Houston's overall performance was highlighted by Jabari Smith Jr., who put up 32 points and eight rebounds.

Before the 2025-26 season began, it was well-known that Durant could pass multiple people on the all-time scoring list. The 6-foot-11 sniper started eighth with 30,571 career points. Through 38 games, he's averaging 26.1 points, having dropped a total of 991 already. He already passed Wilt Chamberlain's 31,419 on Jan. 9 in a 111-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant is widely regarded as one of, if not the most talented, scorers of all time. With 42 games left in the season, this certainly may not be the last time the Slim Reaper notches a career milestone such as these two. There is still plenty of time for him to move into the top five, but who sits ahead.

Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player ever, sits at fifth on the all-time scoring list with 32,292 career points. After Sunday's win over the Pelicans, Durant is 730 points behind Jordan.

If he continues to average 26 points per game, he will pass the Chicago Bulls legend within the next 29 games, reaching fifth on the list before April. Even if his scoring average dips, he'd still be expected to reach the milestone before the end of the regular season on April 12.

Of course, anything can happen, and at his age, Durant isn't expected to play every game for the rest of the regular season. However, keep an eye on the Rockets' games against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 16 and 18.

If he does pass Jordan at the current pace he's on, Durant could do it against the league's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, who surpassed 51,000 on the same night he passed Nowitzki. The two aging superstars are defying Father Time and proving just how incredible they still are on the offensive end.