Report: Russell Westbrook to Return From Quad Injury in Game 5 vs. Thunder

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets will get their second MVP back on the floor on Saturday as Russell Westbrook is set to return to Houston's lineup, according to FOX 26's Mark Berman. 

Westbrook has missed the first four games of the postseason due to a right quad injury. He was upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday, and the nine-time All-Star planned to test his quad pregame before the contest was postponed as players protested racial injustice and police brutality.

Houston's point guard returned to Rockets practice on Thursday as he participated in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage since injuring his quad. And the results appeared encouraging. Westbrook was "explosive as ever," according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Rockets appeared to be cruising against Chris Paul and the Thunder in the first two games of the 2020 playoffs. James Harden led all scorers with 37 points in Game 1, and Game 2 featured perhaps the Rockets' best defensive performance of the season. But Oklahoma City has turned the tide of late. 

The three-guard lineup of Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has dominated Houston in the last two games, combining for 152 points. The Rockets have been outscored by 27 points in 20 minutes with Harden on the bench in the last two games as Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers struggle. Perhaps Westbrook can stem the tide when Harden is off the floor.

The Rockets currently sit 2–2 in their first-round series against Paul and Co. Game 5 is currently slated for Saturday, though tip-off time has yet to be announced. 

