InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook Speaks at Compton Peace Walk: 'We Need to Stick Together'

Michael Shapiro

Los Angeles native and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook spoke at the Compton Peace Walk on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Spurs guard and fellow Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan also appeared at the rally, as did rapper Kendrick Lamar. 

"I challenge all you guys to continue to stick together," Westbrook told the crowd on Sunday. "Continue to fight for one another, continue to lift one another up. Continue to protect your home, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this we need to stick together."

Westbrook's speech was followed by a moment of silence.  

Westbrook was one of many NBA players to join protests across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died in police custody after being stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd can be seen on video saying "I can't breathe," numerous times before his death. 

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Former Minnesota PD officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

Sunday's march continued Westbrook's commitment to the community during the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Houston's point guard raised money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles during the COVID-19 crisis in March, and he donated 650 laptops to Houston students in April. 

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 2019-20, his first year with the Rockets. His 47.4% mark from the field is the best of his career.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Antoni Excited for Recharged Harden, Tucker in Playoffs

D'Antoni: "[Harden] has used this to recharge, to get in better shape and he still always has that incredible fire."

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi

Tilman Fertitta: No Asterisk Necessary for 2020 Champion

Fertitta: "Whoever wins this championship, there is no asterisk. I don’t care if it’s us, or Milwaukee, or one of the LA teams."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Draft Set for Oct. 15, Lottery on Aug. 25

The 2019-20 season will resume on July 31 after the NBA's 22-team return-to-play plan was approved by the Board of Governors.

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi

Which Los Angeles Team is a Better Matchup for the Rockets?

With both Los Angeles teams sporting superstar duos, are the Lakers or Clippers a better matchup for James Harden and the Rockets?

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Calls for Empathy, Action After George Floyd's Death

D'Antoni: "We just have to do a better job in society of listening and enacting policies that help everybody, not just the privileged.”

Michael Shapiro

by

kella_the_wolf

Rockets Schedule Finalized for Conclusion of 2019-20 Season

The Rockets will be among the 22 teams invited to Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season beginning on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

by

kella_the_wolf

Report: NBA Proposes Play-in Tournament for No. 8 Seeds

The NBA is expected to invite 22 teams to Orlando when the 2019-20 season resumes on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Top Seeds Eye Playoff Advantages Without Home Court

The league's top playoff seeds are reportedly discussing a slate of alternative advantages, included extra fouls and coach challenges.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Eyes July 31 Return, End of Finals by Oct. 12

The NBA Board of Governors will reportedly vote on a finalized plan to resume the season on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Projected to Finish Third in MVP Voting

Harden is slated to finish in the top-three of the MVP vote for the fourth consecutive season.

Michael Shapiro

by

minakhi