Los Angeles native and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook spoke at the Compton Peace Walk on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Spurs guard and fellow Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan also appeared at the rally, as did rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"I challenge all you guys to continue to stick together," Westbrook told the crowd on Sunday. "Continue to fight for one another, continue to lift one another up. Continue to protect your home, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this we need to stick together."

Westbrook's speech was followed by a moment of silence.

Westbrook was one of many NBA players to join protests across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd died in police custody after being stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd can be seen on video saying "I can't breathe," numerous times before his death.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Former Minnesota PD officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

Sunday's march continued Westbrook's commitment to the community during the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Houston's point guard raised money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles during the COVID-19 crisis in March, and he donated 650 laptops to Houston students in April.

Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 2019-20, his first year with the Rockets. His 47.4% mark from the field is the best of his career.