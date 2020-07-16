InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love to Join UCLA Hall of Fame

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook will be inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame with the class of 2020, the university announced on Wednesday. 

Westbrook headlines a class of nine former Bruins athletes. Westbrook's UCLA teammate and current Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will also be inducted in the class of 2020, as will Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Nine athletes in total will enter the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020, with induction details set to be announced at a later date. 

UCLA reached back-to-back Finals Fours in Westbrook's two seasons with the Bruins in 2006-07 and 2007-08. Westbrook earned All-Pac-10 honors as a sophomore in 2007-08, and he also won Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. 

Houston's point guard formed quite the dynamic duo alongside Love in 2007-08. Love averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his lone season at UCLA, earning All-American honors in the process. Love was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 NBA draft, one spot behind Westbrook.

Westbrook is currently in his 12th NBA season, and his first with the Rockets. The 2016-17 MVP has yet to join Rockets in Orlando after testing positive for COVID-19. No date has been set for Westbrook's arrival at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, though head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday he expects to see Westbrook "sooner than later."

The Rockets are now in their second week in Orlando, and James Harden is expected to practice with the team for the first time on Thursday. Harden and Co. will continue to practice throughout the next week ahead of their first scrimmage on July 24. 

Houston's first regular-season game in Orlando is slated for July 31 in a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 

