Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook will be out against the Jazz on Monday as Houston plays the second game of a back-to-back.

Westbrook played 39 minutes in the Rockets' 117-110 loss in Denver on Sunday. He scored 32 points against the Nuggets, but turned the ball over 10 times as James Harden sat out due to a thigh injury.

Monday's night off will continue Westbrook's rest pattern for 2019-20. Westbrook has sat out one game of a Houston back-to-back six times this season, and that pattern will continue through the season, per Westbrook and Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. The Rockets have three back-to-backs in the remainder of the regular season after the conclusion of Monday's contest.

Westbrook has not missed a game since Jan. 14, and he's been increasingly effective of late. The former Thunder star is averaging 31.9 points and 8.5 assists per game in January, shooting 53.1% from the field.

The Rockets are mired in a slump despite Westbrook's brilliance. Sunday's loss in Denver marked their sixth loss in the last nine games, dropping them to sixth in the Western Conference at 28–17.

James Harden has struggled mightily of late, shooting 22.3% from three since Jan. 8. He scored a season-low 12 points in the Rockets' win over Minnesota on Friday. Harden is questionable for Monday night, per the Rockets’ injury report.

The Jazz await the Rockets amid a dominant stretch. Utah has won 14 of its last 15, and it leads the NBA in net rating, offensive rating and rebounding percentage since the calendar turned to 2020.

Tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City is slated for 8 p.m. CT.