InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook Unlikely to Play vs. Lakers With Bruised Quad

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers. 

Westbrook appeared on Houston's injury report due to a bruised quad. He remains listed as questionable as of Thursday afternoon, though he is likely to sit out the contest, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. 

Los Angeles will also be without one of its superstars on Thursday. LeBron James is listed as out for the contest due to a sore right groin.

It's unclear when Westbrook injured his quad. The 2016-17 MVP scored just 15 points in Tuesday's loss to the Blazers, going 5-14 from the field.

The Rockets' bench will need to fill the void in Westbrook's absence. Houston is still without Eric Gordon in its rotation after the 12-year veteran sprained his ankle in a scrimmage on July 28. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Tuesday he hopes for Gordon to play in at least one seeding game before the 2020 playoffs. 

Houston will face its greatest challenge on Thursday when James Harden heads to the bench. Austin Rivers is the only other true playmaker left in D'Antoni's rotation, and expanded roles are likely to emerge for Danuel House and Ben McLemore. Units without Harden or Westbrook actually thrived in Tuesday's loss to Portland, as the Rockets' supporting cast went on an 11-2 run to tie contest at 88-88 early in the fourth quarter.

“Those guys did an unbelievable job of just keeping us in the game, making big shots creating turnovers with our defense,” Harden said postgame. “The guys are confident.”

Harden and the Rockets will look to advance to 3–1 in Orlando on Thursday as they face the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Hope Gordon Plays in Seeding Games Before Playoffs

Gordon was diagnosed with an ankle sprain following Houston's scrimmage against the Celtics on July 28.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests in Orlando Bubble

None of the 343 players in Orlando have registered a positive COVID-19 test since the last round of results were released on July 29.

Michael Shapiro

How Can Russell Westbrook, Rockets Break the Harden Trap?

Houston's point guard served as the primary release valve when the Blazers double-teamed James Harden on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Carmelo Anthony Exacts Revenge on Rockets With Dagger Three

Anthony's three in the final minute on Tuesday gave the Blazers a five-point lead it would never relinquish.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets MVPs Struggle in Loss to Damian Lillard, Blazers

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for just 38 points on 31 shots as Houston registered its first loss in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Face New Challenge Against Damian Lillard, Blazers

The Rockets passed tests against a pair of imposing frontcourts over the weekend. Can they contain Damian Lillard on Tuesday?

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Bucks

Westbrook scored eight points in the final three minutes of Sunday's win over Milwaukee.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Conditioning Providing Advantage in Comeback Wins

Houston closed Sunday's win vs. Milwaukee with a 16-4 run in the final 2:59.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Win Contrast of Styles Against Giannis, Bucks

The Rockets surrendered 60 points in the paint vs. Milwaukee, but hit 21 threes as they stayed undefeated in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro

Antetokounmpo, Bucks Provide Test of Rockets' Interior Defense

The Rockets allowed 149 points against the Mavericks on Friday night, though Dallas was held to just 20 fourth-quarter points.

Michael Shapiro