'Struggling' Rockets Hope to Get Over Hump
The Houston Rockets were No. 2 in the Western Conference at the beginning of the month, but that is not the case as the team has wrapped up play to end February.
The Rockets find themselves in a back-and-forth brawl with the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 4 seed, which would guarantee home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus laid out how much the Rockets have struggled over the past few weeks.
"The Rockets are playing with house money after the last few years of struggle. Unfortunately, the team has lost momentum, and what was once a No. 2 berth in the West has dipped to No. 5. The saving grace is that the LA Clippers have faltered at No. 6, failing to make up ground on Houston," Pincus writes.
"While the Rockets should hold onto their current playoff seeding, that won't happen if they continue to lose seven of every 10 left."
Injuries have caught up to the Rockets, and their schedule of eight straight games on back-to-backs certainly didn't help their cause. However, with a few days off and a more balanced schedule in the final month or so, the Rockets are in position to improve over the next few weeks.
The Rockets' next game comes on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. CT.
