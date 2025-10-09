The Blueprint Is Set For The Rockets' Success
The Kevin Durant era has officially begun after a preseason win for the Houston Rockets against the Utah Jazz. While there wasn't a huge sample size for the rotation players, they showed significant flashes that could possibly translate to the regular season.
The Rockets are still a major threat in transition, finding many buckets on the run with some of the team's elite athletes. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Alperen Sengun are elite decision makers on the fast break. Jabari Smith Jr. and Durant fill in their lanes well to contribute to the team's success in transition.
Part of Houston's transition proficiency is due to a defense that is still likely to be elite into this season.
The Rockets created several turnovers that led directly into run out baskets at the rim. Each of the top rotation players showcased a defensive play that contributed to the team's offense. Houston's rebounding wasn't at an elite level against the Jazz, but there was a high level of shotmaking for both teams. Neither team had many opportunities to rebound on the defensive or offensive ends.
Speaking of the shotmaking, Durant is still elite on the offensive side of the floor.
Durant showed his ability to play well around Sengun and Thompson. The pick-and-roll game with Sengun has shown flashes of being an important part of the team's offense. Durant is an expert at snaking through the lane around screens, similar to how Fred VanVleet operated the set. While VanVleet created for others with that play, Durant is elite at creating his own shot in the mid-range.
Sengun did a quality job distributing the ball to Durant and the rest of the team as well. The early returns of playing through Sengun more are trending positively.
He is the best passer when delivering the ball to big men in the post, leading to easy baskets for Clint Capela and Smith Jr. He also finds Durant and Smith Jr. with easy buckets on the perimeter, and his chemistry with Thompson on offense is undeniable.
Sengun and Thompson made a significant improvement with their ball control after a sloppy first preseason game. They each turned the ball over once, making a major improvement with their ball security.
The Rockets have found some sustainable opportunities for the offense, and they've also carried over a defense that should translate to the regular season. The team still needs to see high performance when the level of competition increases, but there is now a blueprint for the team to follow moving forward with all of their available pieces.