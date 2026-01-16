Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

The Houston Rockets were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, but they have a chance to get right back on track when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

That was the Rockets’ fourth loss in their last five games, though, while Minnesota has won two straight and six of its last seven contests.

This will be the first meeting this season between these two squads.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +4.5 (-105)

Rockets -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +150

Rockets: -180

Total

222.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, SCHN

Timberwolves record: 27-14

Rockets record: 23-15

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Enrique Freeman – out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable

Tari Eason – questionable

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Julius Randle is coming off one of his best games in a while. He had 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in a blowout win in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The buck stops here, though, as Randle and the Wolves face off against one of the best defenses in the league in Houston.

The Rockets allow the third-fewest points in the league at 110.8 per game, and are in the top three in terms of rebounds and assists allowed as well. Furthermore, Randle has only had 38 or more PRA in two of his last 10 games and three of his last 16.

Houston should be able to humble Randle and the Wolves tonight.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Rockets are in a tough spot here on a back-to-back, but at least they’re facing the Timberwolves without Anthony Edwards. They were able to take care of business without him in Milwaukee, but I see them struggling tonight in Houston.

Houston is an impressive 12-3 at home this season, and although it hasn’t been great against the spread, it has covered in three of four games as home favorites of between -3 and -6.

The Rockets should be able to take care of business against a shorthanded Minnesota team.

Pick: Timberwolves -1.5 (-115)

