NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Player On The Block?

It may not be who you think it is.

Houston Rockets training camp is a little less than two months away, but as is customary around the league, there is no true "offseason" in the NBA.

Teams are always on the phones and in the office trying to find ways to make themselves better, and that's exactly what the Rockets are doing.

Eric Gordon, the team's oldest and longest-tenured player, has been in trade rumors for most of his career in Houston. He remains in those rumors, but according to HoopsHype, there's no interest in dealing him at the moment.

"While Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon drew trade interest around the draft, there’s no urgency to trade him currently," HoopsHype writes. "Houston views Gordon as an asset on the court and a veteran mentor to the young core." 

"His $19.5 million salary can be used as part of a large trade before the deadline, and his skill set as a shooter, playmaker, and defender remains attractive enough to playoff teams that he’s expected to retain a trade market for his services."

Instead, the team is more likely to trade Kenyon Martin Jr. sooner.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets have heard some interest in Martin trade ideas. Martin requested a trade earlier this offseason, citing a lack of playing time.

With the team drafting Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, Martin's role on the team isn't as clear-cut as it once was, and it's possible that a trade could help the soon-to-be third-year player.

Ultimately, the Rockets are building their team for next season with flexibility ... not knowing exactly what it will look like, but being able to adapt to several different scenarios.

