The Rockets are finalizing their list of candidates for the franchise's head coach vacancy, with one potential option sporting championship experience.

Houston plans to interview Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue in the "near future," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Lue joined Los Angeles in 2019 after three seasons with Cleveland.

The Rockets could have competition for Lue's services if he is indeed their top choice. Lue is reportedly slated to interview with the Pelicans for their coaching vacancy, and he is being considered for the top job with the Clippers after Doc Rivers' departure on Sept. 28. Rivers signed a five-year contract with the 76ers on Thursday.

Lue is far from the only candidate in Houston's coaching search. Fellow Clippers assistant and former Rockets guard Sam Cassell is reportedly under consideration, as are ex-NBA head coaches Jeff Van Gundy and Kenny Atkinson.

A trio of lesser-known assistants are also on Houston's reported radar. The Rockets have received permission to interview Dallas assistant Stephen Silas and Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., and they also plan to interview Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool, per Wojnarowski. Houston, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Indiana are the four franchises currently without a head coach.

Former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is still on the market, and the 69-year-old has expressed his desire to continue coaching past 2019-20. D'Antoni went 217–101 in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the playoffs in all four seasons. He is still seeking his first Finals appearance after 16 years as an NBA head coach.