SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Report: Rockets Plan to Interview Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets are finalizing their list of candidates for the franchise's head coach vacancy, with one potential option sporting championship experience.

Houston plans to interview Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue in the "near future," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Lue joined Los Angeles in 2019 after three seasons with Cleveland. 

The Rockets could have competition for Lue's services if he is indeed their top choice. Lue is reportedly slated to interview with the Pelicans for their coaching vacancy, and he is being considered for the top job with the Clippers after Doc Rivers' departure on Sept. 28. Rivers signed a five-year contract with the 76ers on Thursday. 

Lue is far from the only candidate in Houston's coaching search. Fellow Clippers assistant and former Rockets guard Sam Cassell is reportedly under consideration, as are ex-NBA head coaches Jeff Van Gundy and Kenny Atkinson. 

A trio of lesser-known assistants are also on Houston's reported radar. The Rockets have received permission to interview Dallas assistant Stephen Silas and Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr., and they also plan to interview Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool, per Wojnarowski. Houston, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Indiana are the four franchises currently without a head coach. 

Former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is still on the market, and the 69-year-old has expressed his desire to continue coaching past 2019-20. D'Antoni went 217–101 in four seasons with the Rockets, reaching the playoffs in all four seasons. He is still seeking his first Finals appearance after 16 years as an NBA head coach. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets to Interview Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr.

The Rockets are slated to begin interviewing head coach candidates this week.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Interested in Doc Rivers After Clippers Exit

The Clippers dismissed Rivers on Monday after seven seasons with the franchise.

Michael Shapiro

Examining Eric Gordon's Future With the Rockets

Gordon played in just 36 of 64 regular-season games in 2019-20 as he battled a collection of leg injuries.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Honors Kobe Bryant With Release of New Nike Shoe

A special P.J. Tucker edition of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro hit the market on Sept. 25.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Van Gundy 'In the Mix' for Rockets Coaching Vacancy

Van Gundy and former Rockets guard Sam Cassell are reportedly among those under consideration for Houston's head coaching vacancy.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Approach Contract Talks With P.J. Tucker?

2020-21 will mark the last year of Tucker's four-year, $32 million contract with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Cassell Endorsed by Maxwell as Rockets Conduct Coaching Search

The former NBA guards played two seasons together in Houston from 1993-95, winning a pair of championships in the process.

Michael Shapiro

by

TexansLosersSince'02

Report: Rockets Eye 'Veteran Coach' After D'Antoni Departure

Former Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is reportedly one of many candidates for the Rockets' coaching vacancy.

Michael Shapiro

Maxwell ‘Not Surprised’ by Rockets’ Playoff Exit vs. Lakers

Maxwell: "They were overmatched against the Lakers. And then playing that small ball, I just don’t understand that. You’ve gotta have a big."

Michael Shapiro

by

TexansLosersSince'02

Assessing Danuel House's Role With the Rockets in 2020-21

House logged 52 starts with the Rockets in 2019-20, but his season ended early after misconduct in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro