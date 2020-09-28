Clippers Part Ways With Doc Rivers After Seven Seasons

The Clippers opted to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rivers spent seven seasons as Los Angeles' head coach from 2013-20. The Clippers reached the playoffs in six seasons with Rivers, winning 27 playoff games in the process. But despite their consistent success, Los Angeles failed to make the Finals before its decision to part ways with Rivers.

"Thank you Clippers Nation for allowing me to be your coach and all your support in helping make this a winning franchise," Rivers said in a statement on Friday. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get there."

The Clippers posted a 49–23 regular-season record in 2019-20 as Rivers was joined by free-agent acquisitions Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But the additions didn't lead to postseason success. Los Angeles lost to the Nuggets in the second round, limping to the finish line in Game 7 after building a 3–1 series lead. The Clippers will enter 2020-21 still seeking their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

Rivers has posted a 943–681 record in 21 seasons as an NBA head coach. He won the Finals with the Celtics in 2008.