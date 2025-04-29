Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Sends Message to Rockets' Dillon Brooks
The Houston Rockets saw the return of Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler to the court in Game 4 after he missed the previous contest recovering from a pelvic contusion.
Butler's Game 4 minutes saw him matched up frequently with Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who is seen by many across the league as one of the NBA's biggest agitators.
Butler spoke about his relationship with Brooks in his post-game press conference, where words were not minced.
"No, we're not having fun. Get me on the record with this: I don't like Dillon Brooks. We're never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that," Butler said via ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk.
While there may be a respect on a competitor level between Butler and Brooks, the two are still mortal enemies at this point in the series.
The Warriors still have one more win that they have to clinch in order to move on to the next round, and they will have to beat the Rockets once while they are on the brink of elimination.
Brooks has been in this position before with the Memphis Grizzlies, so he knows how important it is to show up when it matters most. That should make for a very interesting home stretch of the series.
The Rockets and Warriors are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on TNT or stream it on the Max app.