Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets face elimination tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.
The Warriors set the tone in Game 1 with a win in Houston, but the Rockets evened up the series after a brilliant performance from Jalen Green in Game 2.
Stephen Curry played the role of hero in Game 3 before things went down to the wire in Game 4. The Rockets had a chance to win the game with seconds left on the clock, but Alperen Sengun couldn't hit the shot over Draymond Green, thus leading to a Houston loss.
Trailing 3-1, Houston needs to win three straight contests, beginning with tonight's Game 5.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Warriors vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, April 30
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: TNT, truTV, Max App
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
n/a
Houston Rockets
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
