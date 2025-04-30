Inside The Rockets

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview

The Houston Rockets are hosting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 5. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets face elimination tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series.

The Warriors set the tone in Game 1 with a win in Houston, but the Rockets evened up the series after a brilliant performance from Jalen Green in Game 2.

Stephen Curry played the role of hero in Game 3 before things went down to the wire in Game 4. The Rockets had a chance to win the game with seconds left on the clock, but Alperen Sengun couldn't hit the shot over Draymond Green, thus leading to a Houston loss.

Trailing 3-1, Houston needs to win three straight contests, beginning with tonight's Game 5.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:

Warriors vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Wednesday, April 30
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: TNT, truTV, Max App
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report

Golden State Warriors

n/a

Houston Rockets

  • SF Jae'Sean Tate (OUT - ankle)

Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News