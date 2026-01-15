If the Rockets Do Make a Deadline Trade, What Options Make the Most Sense?

It's unfortunate that the Houston Rockets hit a major slump so close to trade season in the NBA. After starting 2025-26 with an impressive 13-4, they've gone 10-10 to end up at 23-14 in mid-January.

It's not necessarily a disappointing record, but if you've watched the Rockets over the last month and a half, you'd see the glaring struggles.

Houston has tried to survive the season without a point guard, as Fred VanVleet remains sidelined with a torn ACL. For the most part, the offense is solid. The team ranks fourth in such rating, averaging nearly 118 points per game. However, a lot of that is due to the offensive rebounding, not an efficient style of play.

The Rockets have relied on a historic 41.2% offensive rebounding percentage, hot shooting on limited attempts, and shot creation from Kevin Durant (26.1 points per game) to stay afloat, but it's catching up to them as of late. They've lost four of their last six games, including three straight defeats to the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

It's been easy for opponents to stop Houston, and it's paying the price. The team ranks 28th in turnover percentage and 24th in giveaways per game.

As soon as players such as Durant, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason cross half court, they are immediately met with intense pressure to take them away from sweet spots and force an uncomfortable situation.

Now that the entire NBA world can see Houston's weaknesses getting exposed, perhaps the Rockets will turn to the trade market to salvage hopes of a deep playoff run. They aren't necessarily expected to make major changes, but if this trend persists, it may be in the general manager, Rafael Stone, and the rest of the front office's best interest to look for a slight change in personnel.

If Houston does turn to the market, suspect the team will target a low-risk guard to at least mitigate problems. The Rockets aren't expected to make a home-run acquisition if a trade does materialize, rather someone who can at least hold the fort down until VanVleet returns, whether that be at the end of this season or the next.

There are a few names that could work for them without giving up major pieces. Low-cost point guards such as Cam Spencer and Jose Alvarado would fit the system, but keep in mind, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook were floated in rumors before the start of the regular season. Westbrook becomes available on Jan. 16.

This isn't a report, simply speculation. If Houston gets back on track and starts winning games leading up to the trade deadline, these rumors will go away, and no trade would be expected.

However, the Rockets have clear flaws, and fixing their point guard problem would maximize the first season of what could be Durant's final chapter.