Could Help be on the Way for Rockets at Trade Deadline?

The most consistent storyline regarding the Houston Rockets in 2025-26 has been their backcourt situation. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has taken the positionless term quite literally.

The Rockets' backcourt has been occupied by taller wings.

Which has become an advantage, particularly on the glass.

Amen Thompson and Tari Eason (of late) in the backcourt gives the Rockets a size advantage.

Even if they don't fit the traditional role of a point guard and shooting guard.

Houston has seemingly allowed players to rotate the table-setter responsibilities.

Thompson was the de facto point guard initially, which limited him a but offensively. Kevin Durant has been doing a good bit of playmaking recently.

And in the half court, the offense flows through Alperen Sengun rather consistently.

It doesn't mask the void of Fred VanVleet.

Having a reliable, steady presence to help the offense get in their sets would be highly beneficial.

For any team, not just the Rockets.

But especially the Rockets, who rank nearly dead last in turnovers (technically second to last).

Houston turns the ball over 16 times per game, which is rather uncharacteristic of an Ime Udoka coached team.

Or any legitimate contending team.

For reference, Houston hasn't turned the ball over that much since Stephen Silas was the coach.

And even his first season, Houston "only" turned the ball over 14.7 times per night.

And that was a 17-55 team.

According to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, the Rockets could look to address the issue at the trade deadline.

Even if it's a lesser profile of a name.

"Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson have done a solid job of filling the role and minutes vacated by Fred VanVleet's offseason ACL injury, but the Houston Rockets could still use a steady hand to bolster the backcourt.

It doesn't need to be a huge move. It might not even need to be a player who'd definitely take minutes from Sheppard or Thompson.

But those two are about to face the crucible of a deep playoff run, and that can be overwhelming for young guards. A team with 37-year-old Kevin Durant probably can't afford to have that happen, so it'll make a move on the fringes to add a little insurance."

Although the Rockets have never been afraid to make moves, the league's hard cap has their hands tied this time around.