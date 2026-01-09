Rockets Reportedly Uninterested in Ja Morant Trade

With the NBA trade deadline sitting just a few weeks away, the pressure is building for teams to make a move, especially with the talent on the table. Plenty of players will start to hit the market, with the Washington Wizards having unofficially kicked things off by acquiring Trae Young.

The Houston Rockets are not expected to make any significant moves before Feb. 5, but arguably have the biggest need for a point guard. With Fred VanVleet out, they lack a true floor general, and rank 28th in turnover percentage.

The Memphis Grizzlies are starting to get active in the trade market regarding franchise star Ja Morant. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Memphis is entertaining offers for the 26-year-old.

On the surface, this appears to be a fit for the Rockets. Morant would provide an established presence to the position and would be a legitimate third star to Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.

However, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, Houston is out on a potential deal to bring the star in. The Rockets are uninterested in Morant, crossing off another trade candidate on a list of point guards who could improve their title chances.

Despite the turnover problem and lack of facilitation, Houston's offense ranks third in the NBA in terms of rating. Durant has provided a new dimension of scoring and shot creation, especially in late-game situations. Players such as Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard have also improved their production on that side of the floor.

If the Rockets were to make a trade before the deadline, it would either be a minor move or involve VanVleet as a salary dump. Even that seems unlikely, which means they'll probably ride with this rotation for the rest of the season.

There isn't much of a rush to make win-now trades, and general manager Rafael Stone has that clear in the past. Durant signed a two-year, $90 million extension, and aside from Tari Eason and Josh Okogie, everyone in the rotation is under contract through the 2027-28 season. Amen Thompson will be up for extension, but the Rockets would be silly not pay him.

The Grizzlies will look elsewhere if Morant does end up getting traded, and there are certainly other teams that could use him. However, efficiency and off the court issues highlight concerns for potential suitors, as his value is the lowest it has ever been.