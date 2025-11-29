Rockets' Alperen Sengun Won't be Able to Ditch 'Baby Jokic' Nickname

The sign of arrival for an athlete is oftentimes getting a nickname. Not everyone gets one.

But there's also levels to nicknames. "Half Man, Half Amazing" is a cool nickname. Much better than "Round Mound of Rebound".

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has earned the nickname "Baby Jokic", due to the similarities in his game to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Not to say that Sengun will win three MVPs and become a Finals MVP like Jokic. Those are rare accolades for any player, much less a center.

Sengun has done his best to imitate and impersonate Jokic this season, operating as the Rockets' lynchpin in the half court, much like Jokic, who runs and sets up the offense for Denver.

The Rockets center has been on a bit of a downward slope over the last three games, dropping just 16 points on 18 shots against the Golden State Warriors, 18 points on 14 shots against the Phoenix Suns and 14 points on 14 shots against Jokic and the Nuggets.

But players know what Sengun is capable of. And media members alike.

Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports explained Sengun's overall skill level and ability to thrive against opposing defenses on the Kevin O'Connor Show.

"He's so skilled. He's so tough. And how many times is he gonna run the offense in crunch time and get to the cup at will? He starts out at half court. He's done it so many times this season where they throw multiple defenders and he finds a way to get to the rim and get an open look.

He's so skilled.

You watch the film and you're like this guy is Baby Jokic. Like, he's so skilled, crafty. His finishing. His passing. He's got eyes on the back of his head.

The way that he sees the game is Jokic like and it's funny. Who else doesn't take threes in their offense and builds in a very kind of throwback way?"

Sengun has actually become a decent 3-point shooter this season. Well, that may be an understatement.

40.4 percent would be considered elite. But the volume or lack thereof (2.9 attempts) has to be considered.

For example, Jokic is shooting 43.4 percent from three this season on 4.9 attempts.

The volume is significantly higher.

But Sengun is clearly on pace.