Rockets' Alperen Sengun Shows up on NBA's MVP Ladder

Alperen Sengun has emerged as one of the best young players for several years.

A rising prospect, if you will.

Except that he’s already entrenched himself as a star. Sengun made the All-Star team last season and seems to be a lock for the All-Star team this year also.

His value for the Rockets is unquestioned. Especially of late.

Sengun missed time last week and the Rockets went 1-2 in his absence.

Sengun came back Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings, but was clearly a limited version of himself, as he works his way back into game form.

He did have 19 points, but needed 20 shots to get there.

On the season, he’s averaging 21.7 points, nine rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.5 steals, one block and 50.7 percent from the floor.

Sengun has operated as the Rockets’ table-setter in the halfcourt, as he leads the team in assists.

His development over the years has been notable.

His footwork allows him to unleash havoc in the post. Not many bigs in the league have post moves these days.

And he’s only going to continue to add more post moves to his arsenal.

We typically see more 3-point shooting centers. At least, that’s what we’ve see more of over the years.

The league has been shifting towards a five-out lineup and style of play.

Sengun has invested significant time into developing a formidable outside shot and was shooting a respectable number earlier in the season, but there’s always a regression to the mean.

It was only a matter of time before it happened.

Sengun is shooting 30.9 percent from 3-point land (on 2.3 attempts).

He has his warts. Everyone does.

No player is flawless.

But even with his warts, Sengun’s play this season has stood out.

It’s partly why he’s landed on the NBA’s MVP ladder.

Sengun came in 15th on the list, in the “add five more” tier, alongside Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray.

Although it’s unrelated, Sengun being on this list would indicate that he’s one of the league’s top-15 players, even if only to this particular writer, Shaun Powell.

Sengun could finish with an All-NBA selection this season.

The only centers on the MVP ladder are Denver Nuggets superstar big Nikola Jokic and San Antonio Spurs French man Victor Wembanyama.