Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Praises Reed Sheppard's Development

It's safe to say that the Houston Rockets have found a viable replacement for Fred VanVleet in the form of a committee. With the veteran floor general out for the season due to a torn ACL, the Rockets have turned to players such as Amen Thompson, Josh Okogie, and most importantly, Reed Sheppard.

The second-year guard didn't receive many opportunities last season, but has since adapted to his role as a two-way shooter. He's been asked to facilitate a bit more and conduct the offense, but for the most part, Sheppard is becoming what many thought he'd be out of college

On the season, the 21-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists on impressive 49-46-71 shooting splits. Most recently, he put up a career-high 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Golden State Warriors, leading Houston to a win with Kevin Durant out and multiple starters struggling.

Head coach Ime Udoka talked about Sheppard's development from last season to now, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. While the 6-foot-2 guard has been shooting the ball at a high clip and finding comfort in the offense, Sheppard has been a great disruptor against opposing point guards.

"His offense is there, obviously he's making shots. It gives us a different look in the pick-and-roll with his shot-making ability," Udoka said. [It] draws the defense, opens up for everybody else, making the right reads there.

"But defensively is where he's shown the improvement overall. I think, taking on the challenge. The blow-by's are less and less, assignments missed and little things like that. Just catching up with the physicality of the game, and teams are going to try to attack him at times.

"What we said last year, and to start this season, was just make him go east-west. You can guard him, stay in front, and help will come. He's doing a great job of that."

After struggling in his first two games, Reed Sheppard has caught fire



In just 21 MPG, he's putting up 11.9/2.1/3.4/1.4 on a blistering 69% eFG



Reed has a 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio and is shooting 48.6% from 3 on a 63.8 3Pr in this span. The Rockets are 6-1 since. pic.twitter.com/YorZtn6Yj4 — g (@freewave3) November 9, 2025

Sheppard is looking like an early favorite to win the Most Improved Player award. His points are up by 9.9 per game, and all other categories have improved as well. Most importantly, he's shooting the ball at a high level, doing so in 24.9 minutes per game.

Udoka mentioned earlier that it will be exciting to see how the Rockets look at full strength. Durant is set to return on Sunday against the Utah Jazz, but Houston has also been missing Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Tari Eason (oblique).

Even when the Rockets get back to a nine or 10-man rotation, Sheppard is expected to remain a major part of their system on both sides of the ball.