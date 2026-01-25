Rockets' Kevin Durant Partners with Drake for Upcoming 'KD19' Shoe

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant is an ageless wonder. He's still performing at a high level in his 19th season.

He's averaging 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 51.6 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from deep, 88.5 percent from the foul line, 57.7 per effective shooting and 63.4 percent true shooting.

He's made over $500 million in basketball money.

Off the court, he also has a lifetime deal with Nike. Which almost didn't happen, as Durant was eerily close to signing a deal with Under Armour, which he explained to teammate and Rockets injured point guard Fred VanVleet on VanVleet's Unguarded podcast.

"I was about to sign this 10-year deal with Under Armour. But Nike could've matched it. They matched it.

It was like being a restricted free agent, and they matched it.

But the negotiations with Nike were so rocky..."

Durant has had 18 shoes under the label. But he'd say his best shoes were the earlier releases.

"Realistically, I'ma go the 6. But most people who buy my shoes, they love the KD 4s.

From 4 to 8, I think those are the most underrated. Like my best run of shoes."

Durant's 'KD 18' sneaker is still releasing new colorways, as he just dropped the 'International Blue' colorway, which is an ode to the 'Nike Foamposite' shoe.

Nike is about to give him his 19th shoe, called the 'KD 19'.

The shoe looks like a low-top version of the Nike Hyperflight shoe, which first released in 2001.

Prominent shoe designer Eric Avar was the architect behind the Hyperflight shoe, which re-released in 2013.

The shoe is already a low-top shoe, but Durant's spinoff is an even lower-to-the-ground sneaker.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant Partners with Legendary Recording Artist for Upcoming Shoe Release

Durant has a collaboration with rapper Drake on the way for the sneaker, which is set to release in the summer. The shoe will cost $155.

Durant eyes a partnership with the label that allows him to expand his footprint.

"I wanna be able to sign players, at some point under the KD brand. And I wanna have a bigger imprint at the University of Texas."