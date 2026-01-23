Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23
The Houston Rockets are in Detroit tonight, fresh off an overtime loss in Philadelphia on Thursday night. That loss broke a three-game winning streak, and the Pistons come into this one with a four-game winning streak of their own.
Detroit is an impressive 17-4 at home this season, while the Rockets are just 11-13 on the road. That’s a bit worrisome for Houston, given the fact that it's 15-3 at home.
The Pistons upset the Rockets in Houston back in October and are in position for another victory tonight on Amazon Prime.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets +4.5 (-108)
- Pistons -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rockets: +140
- Pistons: -166
Total
- 217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, SCHN, SN
- Rockets record: 26-16
- Pistons record: 32-10
Rockets vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Aaron Holiday – questionable
- Steven Adams – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Ronald Holland II – probable
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – available
- Chaz Lanier – available
- Caris LeVert – doubtful
- Wendell Moore Jr. – out
- Duncan Robinson – probable
- Tolu Smith – out
Rockets vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
Cade Cunningham is questionable for tonight’s game after missing Friday’s contest, but he took part in shootaround this morning and will hopefully be ready to go for this matchup against the Rockets.
Cunningham is averaging 9.8 assists this season, hitting 9+ assists in 69% of his games. He had 14 dimes last time out against the Celtics, and has at least 9 assists in 12 of his last 14 games overall.
If Cunningham plays, he should get to at least nine assists and could be a good bet for a double-double.
Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
I’m a bit surprised by this line. The Pistons are the better team overall, are great at home, and have the rest advantage after the Rockets played in Philadelphia last night. They also beat the Rockets in Houston as +6.5 underdogs back in October.
The Rockets are 1-3 against the spread on back-to-backs this season, while the Pistons are 20-15 ATS after a day off.
The Pistons will take care of business by at least five points tonight against a tired Rockets squad.
Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-112)
