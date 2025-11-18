Rockets’ Reed Sheppard Is an Early Sixth Man of the Year Candidate

When Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone was asked about Reed Sheppard's role with the team entering year two in the NBA, he was very blunt. After a rookie season with limited opportunities, everyone within the organization knew how important he was going to be with a revamped roster.

“I mean Reed is just going to have to be really good for us, period," Stone said.

There's no doubt that the Rockets value Sheppard very highly. The No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft was selected for his two-way abilities despite being just 6-foot-2. The guard shot 52.1% from three and led the SEC in steals per game (2.5) while at Kentucky.

Another thing that stood out to me yesterday is that the Rockets are going to give Reed Sheppard plenty of opportunities to have a bigger role next season.



At this moment doesn't seem like they are making any other moves so Sheppard will have to step up.



So it's no surprise that Sheppard has gotten off to a generally hot start this season. The first two games of 2025-26 were rough, but since then, he has looked more comfortable with every game that passes. 12 games, he's averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Ime Udoka has decided to use a committee at point guard with Fred VanVleet out for the season. So far, Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Amen Thompson have stepped up in major ways, but the youngest of the three has been the most important surprise.

Sheppard has done a great job initiating the offense. He isn't necessarily the primary playmaker, but he's able to find Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and others in their spots, which opens up the floor for everyone else.

Not to mention, the second-year guard is shooting 49.1% from the field and 47.8% from three on 3.8 attempts per game. Houston leads the NBA with a 123.4 offensive rating, and places eighth in defensive rating at 111.9. Sheppard is a big reason why.

Given his hot start, there's reason to believe he's an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate, and he should get even more opportunities off the bench with Tari Eason out. Sheppard may not have the big scoring numbers, but his two-way impact cannot be denied. The 21-year-old is 14th in box plus-minus (5.5). That ranks ahead of stars such as Stephen Curry, Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero.

If Sheppard continues to produce for a Rockets squad that looks like a title contender, his status in the Sixth Man of the Year race will continue to rise. Right now, he's one of the best bench players in the league.