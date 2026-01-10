Reed Sheppard Has a Bounce Back Game but the Rockets Lose Again to the Blazers

The Houston Rockets were coming off one of the most heartbreaking losses of the season. The Rockets had a chance to win their second straight game at the buzzer, and Kevin Durant had the ball and took the shot with a few seconds left on the clock. The shot did not go in, and the tip-in try at the buzzer by Tari Eason came a split second too late as the Rockets lost 103-102.

One of the main reason for the loss was the Rockets having one of their worse shooting performances of the season. The Rockets had more miss free throws than made 3-pointers. They shot 8-36 from beyond the arc and shot only 20-29 from the free throw line. The Rockets actually have had their worse four shooting games in the last four games all without Alperen Sengun.

One of the players who struggled the most was Reed Sheppard who just couldn't get any type of rhythm going all game long. Sheppard went 3-10 scoring only 8 points in the loss. Sheppard had a slow start to the game but picked it up especially in the third quarter. The Rockets didn't have to wait long to try and avenge Wednesday night's game as they faced off again against the same Blazers team Friday and Sheppard did a 180 in Fridays game.





Reed Sheppard Has a Bounce Back Night

As mentioned earlier, Sheppard had a slow start to the game, passing on a few open shots and committing a couple of turnovers in the first quarter. Sheppard started picking it up in the second quarter and exploded in the third. Sheppard made three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Rockets had their best quarter in the last two games against the Blazers. Unfortunately, that was the high point of the game for the Rockets.

The Rockets led by 13 points heading into the third quarter and seemed on their way to a win. The Rockets sat Kevin Durant to start the quarter, and the wheels fell off as the Trail Blazers scored 11 straight points, and the Rockets never recovered. The Rockets would go on to make only one 1 out of 17 three pointers and suffered another embarrassing loss on the road.

The Rockets lost 111-105 and fell to 22-13 on the season. Despite the loss, Sheppard finished with 20 points, making four 3-pointers, as he was one of the few Rockets who could actually make a basket. The Rockets will continue to need Sheppard as they wait for Sengun's return, and Friday night was a good start.