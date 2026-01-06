Multiple Rockets in Contention for Awards Halfway Through the NBA Season

The Houston Rockets have a lot to be happy about as we near the halfway point of the NBA season. They've managed to stay near the top of a crowded Western Conference with a combination of improved offense and solid defense, finding ways to win amid injuries.

The addition of Kevin Durant has done wonders for the Rockets, specifically on the offensive end, but the young core has also taken strides and remained consistent on both ends. It's a big reason why a few names are in contention for awards early on.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton listed out predictions and contenders for each award, and a few Houston players showed up. For the All-NBA teams, Durant was not featured, but rather his co-star, Alperen Sengun, appeared on the third team. He was one of two centers listed, with the other being Karl-Anthony Towns.

Sengun is in the middle of what could be another All-Star season, averaging 21.8 points, nine rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Ime Udoka has frequently played him at the four, with Steven Adams at the five to make a double-big lineup, and it has paid dividends on both ends of the floor.

Houston is rebounding at an all-time level on the offensive end, and Sengun hasn't borne so much responsibility in the paint on defense.

The second Rocket to show up was Reed Sheppard, who was listed as a "contender" for the Sixth Man of the Year award. The sophomore guard has taken major strides from his rookie season to now, getting more opportunities and stepping up as a lead backcourt player off the bench with Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) out.

Sheppard is putting up 13.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 32 games, but his efficiency has been most impressive. The 21-year-old is posting 45-42-78 shooting splits, finding ways to score on all three levels.

The final Houston player on Pelton's list was Amen Thompson, listed as a "long shot" for the Defensive Player of the Year award. The 6-foot-7 wing made the All-Defensive First Team last season, but this year, his numbers on that end of the floor have dipped a bit with his scoring improving.

Thompson is averaging 18 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, but his steals and blocks have gone down to 1.4 and 0.6 a night. It's still impressive, and he is still one of the best two-way wings in the league. However, it may be tougher for him to land on the list of top defenders once again.