The Rockets Are Gaining Offensive Momentum At The Right Time

The Houston Rockets haven't had the January they were hoping for when they entered the new year on a four game winning streak. Some difficult losses against weaker teams including a three game losing streak made things seem a little bleak for Houston.

However, the team has now won more games than it has lost in January, mostly due to the offense turning around for the better.

The offense was a large part of how the Rockets came back and stole a win away from the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs began the game hot from outside, and their star players were also hitting their shots at a high rate from any spot on the floor.

When San Antonio began cooling off, the Rockets began hitting their shots, sparking a comeback led by Reed Sheppard and a few big shots from some other players on the team.

Sheppard dominated in the fourth, expertly navigating the Spurs' defense and picking his spots to score. He wasn't the only fourth quarter hero, as Jabari Smith Jr. hit a few shots late in the game to help the Rockets take the lead and extend it.

Throughout the game, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun fit into the offense as facilitators, throwing out seven and nine assists, respectively. They did have four turnovers each, but their scoring and passing were huge parts of the victory. Amen Thompson made an impact as well, despite less efficient shooting than his star counterparts.

With Steven Adams out of the lineup for an extended period of time, knocking down shots at a high rate is paramount for the team to close January on a high note. Houston still places significance in the team's defensive performance, but it may be time for the Rockets to lean into an offensive identity by giving Sheppard more opportunities in his minutes, and working harder off-ball to get open and support the stars.

The Rockets jumped up to the fourth seed after their win, and there's plenty of work to do before they can reach some of the teams ahead, including the Spurs.

The offense will play a large part of any potential climb, as they've score 110 points or more in their last four wins, and scored 117+ points in their win streak into the new year. The Rockets seem to be hitting their stride with a bounce back stretch by Smith Jr. and enhanced play from Thompson and Sheppard. It may be the best option to lean on the improving offense to help the Rockets reach for their goals this season.