The Rockets' Rematch With The Spurs Means More This Time

The Houston Rockets have been searching for a signature win against an elite opponent after suffering some inexplicable losses to weaker teams. All season, the Rockets have gotten close to beating the league's best teams, but they struggled to get over the hump.

The same was true in the Rockets' first match up against the San Antonio Spurs, as the Rockets kept the game close until the final moments. The Rockets now get their opportunity to avenge their loss earlier in the season, and they'll try to bounce back with a big win to try to get their season back on track.

The Spurs gave Houston its third loss of the season, and they never trailed after going into halftime tied.

San Antonio had a well rounded offensive game as three starters, including Victor Wembanyama, finished with over 20 points. The Rockets' Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun hit the 20+ point mark as well, but it wasn't as efficient as the team has grown accustomed to from both players.

Offensive efficiency was the main negative from the team in that game, as only Reed Sheppard scored over 10 points with a quality shooting percentage.

There are some things that are different heading into the Texas rivals' second match up.

Amen Thompson has been on his best stretch of the season, becoming more comfortable as a ball handler and more aggressive as a scorer. The Rockets need his production as he creates the most rim pressure when he has the ball in his hands. He has still been effective without the ball, but the Rockets are still hoping he continues developing as a creator and a ball handler.

Another difference is that Jabari Smith Jr. has had a monster game after one of the worst stretches of his career.

Smith Jr. couldn't buy a basket from long range throughout January, but the team stayed confident in him and gave him the opportunity to have his first 30-point game this season. The question is whether his hot shooting night is an outlier, or if he has truly gained his confidence back from deep.

The Rockets have plenty to fight through as they face the Spurs for the second time. Injuries will change the dynamics of the game as Steven Adams is set to miss some time. However, the Rockets are hoping to break through the Spurs' elite defense in the paint and shoot more efficiently from outside to potentially win a game they hope will turn their season around for the better.