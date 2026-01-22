The Rockets Have No Margin For Error In Crowded West

There are many teams in the Western Conference that are right in the thick of things as the season enters its second half. The Houston Rockets find themselves in the middle of it as they attempt to hold on to their meager half-game lead as the No. 4 seed in the West. A single off night could see them fall to the seventh seed as Houston's Western Conference competition becomes more crowded.

The Rockets have hard work to do to catch up with the Denver Nuggets if they hope to climb in the standings, but fending off the several teams below Houston is the most pressing priority.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns are tied in the standings with 27 wins and 17 losses apiece. The Los Angeles Lakers are only mildly in a better position with 26 wins and 16 losses. The Rockets have the same amount of wins as the Lakers, and the same amount of losses as the Denver Nuggets who currently have a multi-game lead for the third seed.

The Rockets helped themselves by taking a big victory over the San Antonio Spurs who are now just two-and-a-half games ahead of the Rockets for the No. 2 seed.

The margin of error for all of these teams is slim, and each team has elements that could help them win and keep their position. They also have weaknesses that could lead to a drop in the standings the rest of the West takes advantage of.

For the Rockets, finding better performances on the road should be a priority as they end their season. They're the only Western Conference team in the top seven with a losing record away from home.

Houston does boast one of the league's best records at home, and it will have more home games than on the road to finish the season.

One issue is how much better some of the players perform at home compared to how they play on the road. Jabari Smith Jr. is the most glaring example of this disparity, shooting nearly 40 percent from three at home to just under 33 percent on the road.

Winning away from home is the best way to truly create momentum in the standings for the Rockets. They must continue their elite play in Houston, but several of the West's best teams haven't reached double-digit losses on the road. The Rockets have to clean up glaring weaknesses like their road record because a bad stretch could have significant consequences in the standings.