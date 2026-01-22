Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bulls vs. Timberwolves)

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has not played since Dec. 29 due to a hamstring injury, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Giddey was doubtful for the Bulls' last game, so he's making some progress towards a return to the floor. Chicago is 6-7 without Giddey this season and 15-15 when the former lottery pick is in the lineup.

Josh Giddey (hamstring) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 21, 2026

Oddsmakers aren't giving the Bulls much of a chance on the road on Thursday night, as they are 9.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. Chicago is 10-11 against teams that are .500 or better this season, so there may be some value in the Bulls as underdogs if Giddey is able to suit up in this matchup.

This season, Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc. He was a fringe All-Star candidate before going down with his hamstring injury, and Chicago is in the thick of the play-in race once again in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at how to bet on Giddey -- if he plays -- on Thursday night.

Best Josh Giddey Prop Bet vs. Timberwolves

Josh Giddey OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-121)

Based on Giddey's prop odds for this matchup, it's pretty clear that oddsmakers are expecting him to be on a minutes limit if he plays on Thursday.

Still, Giddey is averaging over 37 points, rebounds and assists per night, so he could be worth a look to go OVER this line even if he doesn't play his usual role.

The Bulls star only has two games (that he completed) this season where he's fallen short of this number.

